Juan Vera Acquires 571,428 Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Stock

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) insider Juan Vera purchased 571,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,564,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,487,852.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MRKR traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 115,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.27. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRKR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

