Juggernaut (JGN) Tops One Day Volume of $66,795.00

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. Juggernaut has a market cap of $12.01 million and $66,795.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 68.5% higher against the dollar. One Juggernaut token can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00002010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.41 or 0.00453383 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00061345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.22 or 0.00133416 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00057277 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.82 or 0.00642422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00075526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

