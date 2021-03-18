Julie Iskow Sells 29,309 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,816,301.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,428,883.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WK stock traded down $5.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,227. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $114.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.04 and a 200 day moving average of $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 578.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Workiva by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Workiva by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

