JulSwap (JULD) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $45.78 million and approximately $9.25 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.72 or 0.00457913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00061360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.44 or 0.00137939 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00057887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.69 or 0.00661014 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00076086 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC.

JulSwap Token Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

