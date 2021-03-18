Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,849,787 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 256,338 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $377,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $124.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

