Jupiter (JUP) Price Up 132.5% Over Last Week

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 132.5% higher against the dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $11.63 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0799 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

