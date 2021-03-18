Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 9,800 Price Target at UBS Group

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been assigned a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £129.78 ($169.56) to £119.44 ($156.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £109.14 ($142.59).

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 6,954 ($90.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of GBX 5,790 ($75.65) and a 52-week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,475.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,204.91.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

