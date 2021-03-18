JUST (JST) Price Hits $0.0874 on Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One JUST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0874 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, JUST has traded up 51.1% against the US dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $197.58 million and approximately $255.65 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.89 or 0.00452625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00061411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00138038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00057583 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.55 or 0.00635231 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00075606 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

JUST Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

