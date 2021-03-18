JustBet Price Up 156.4% This Week (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 156.4% against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $679,225.60 and $700,945.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.63 or 0.00454643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00061761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.34 or 0.00137708 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00056362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.24 or 0.00642052 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00075686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

JustBet Token Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,190,787 tokens. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

JustBet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

