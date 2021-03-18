JustLiquidity Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $75.56 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustLiquidity token can now be bought for about $172.96 or 0.00298836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.03 or 0.00452733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00061910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00134038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00058375 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.25 or 0.00636270 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00076343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

JustLiquidity Token Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

