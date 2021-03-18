Juventus Fan Token (JUV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.09 Million

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Juventus Fan Token token can currently be purchased for about $15.10 or 0.00026069 BTC on major exchanges. Juventus Fan Token has a total market cap of $19.87 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.20 or 0.00457906 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00061774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00133422 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00057404 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.18 or 0.00659896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00076121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus

Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juventus Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

