Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Shares Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,613,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453,217 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 2.11% of Kadmon worth $14,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kadmon by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kadmon by 22.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Several analysts have commented on KDMN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KDMN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 67,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,223. The company has a market capitalization of $750.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.