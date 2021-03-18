Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Trading Down 5.3%

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) shares dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 4,625,128 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,779,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

KDMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.68.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadmon Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

