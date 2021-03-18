KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Shares Down 5.5%

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.39 and last traded at $15.39. 2,327,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,584,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KAR. Guggenheim cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 453,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter.

About KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

