KARMA 1-Day Volume Tops $2,026.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 171.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 3,131% against the dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $172.15 million and $2,026.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KARMA Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Token Trading

