Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Holdings Raised by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 554.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830,712 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.33% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $15,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,031,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,822,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after purchasing an additional 219,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KPTI shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,172. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $932.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $140,810.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,514,783.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,681 shares of company stock valued at $248,399. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

