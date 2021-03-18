Katherine Haar Sells 5,424 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $117,483.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.45.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUMO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.