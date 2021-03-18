Kava.io Reaches Market Capitalization of $360.99 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $360.99 million and approximately $138.49 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io token can currently be purchased for about $6.17 or 0.00010484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 118,452,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 tokens. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

Kava.io Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

