KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Price Down 8%

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was down 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.54 and last traded at $43.56. Approximately 1,899,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,862,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.37.

KBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average is $37.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,944.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,095,582.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,811,000 after acquiring an additional 305,958 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in KB Home by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,828,000 after buying an additional 223,242 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,264,000 after buying an additional 32,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in KB Home by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,603,000 after buying an additional 59,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,317,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

