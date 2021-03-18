KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.80

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.07, with a volume of 128564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.43.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. KBC Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.
The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%.
About KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.
