KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.80

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.07, with a volume of 128564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.43.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. KBC Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get KBC Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KBC Group NV will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%.

About KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.