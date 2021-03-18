KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Insider Douglas Nick Kelly Sells 2,220 Shares

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:KBR traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 881,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,279. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.28 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the third quarter worth about $88,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in KBR during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
KBR Company Profile
KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.