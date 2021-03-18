KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Insider Douglas Nick Kelly Sells 2,220 Shares

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 881,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,279. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.28 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the third quarter worth about $88,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in KBR during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.