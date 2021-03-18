Kcash (KCASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.84 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. Kcash has a market cap of $12.84 million and approximately $5.92 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kcash has traded 43.8% higher against the US dollar. One Kcash token can now be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Kcash
Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kcash
