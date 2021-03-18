KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BEKE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC began coverage on KE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $64.80 on Thursday. KE has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KE will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth $672,149,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter worth $364,334,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth $205,388,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth $205,238,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth $203,956,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

