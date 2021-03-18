Keep3rV1 Hits Market Cap of $49.21 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $49.21 million and $5.14 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be bought for approximately $246.06 or 0.00424253 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.61 or 0.00457960 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00062098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.00145240 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00056064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00076261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $362.03 or 0.00624193 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Token Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

