Keep3rV1 Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.16 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Keep3rV1 token can now be purchased for approximately $243.18 or 0.00418507 BTC on exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $48.64 million and $4.16 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.34 or 0.00456660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00061384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.74 or 0.00133798 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00057722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.57 or 0.00654966 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00075688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

