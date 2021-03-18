Keep4r Hits 1-Day Volume of $36,246.00 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Keep4r has a total market cap of $503,549.55 and $36,246.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One Keep4r token can now be purchased for about $6.41 or 0.00011073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.37 or 0.00456978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00062181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.81 or 0.00143150 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00059021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.56 or 0.00650904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00077460 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Keep4r Token Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

