KeeperDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $12.01 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $12.01 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO token can now be bought for $329.54 or 0.00553564 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.79 or 0.00449836 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00061336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00130220 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00058295 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.63 or 0.00637700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00075572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000459 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

