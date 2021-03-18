Keith Breinlinger Sells 8,250 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $449,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith Breinlinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Keith Breinlinger sold 13,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $816,597.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,218. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.28 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.05.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at $614,547,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,484,000 after buying an additional 132,589 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 777,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,477,000 after buying an additional 171,717 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,093,000 after buying an additional 19,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after buying an additional 103,643 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.