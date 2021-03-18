Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Insider Sells $21,121.24 in Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) insider James Polehna sold 964 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $21,121.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,863 shares in the company, valued at $435,198.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of KELYA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,909. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 215.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KELYA. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

