Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Insider Sells $21,121.24 in Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) insider James Polehna sold 964 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $21,121.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,863 shares in the company, valued at $435,198.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of KELYA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,909. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on KELYA. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.
Kelly Services Company Profile
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.
