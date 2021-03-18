Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $320.41

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 320.41 ($4.19) and traded as high as GBX 405.64 ($5.30). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 405 ($5.29), with a volume of 55,520 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 393.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 320.41. The company has a market capitalization of £444.43 million and a PE ratio of 13.06.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

