Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.87

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.87 and last traded at $42.73, with a volume of 7349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.61.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -102.73, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

In other Kennametal news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,814. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,555,000 after purchasing an additional 678,804 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,550,000 after purchasing an additional 174,721 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,935,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,618,000 after purchasing an additional 51,898 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,341,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,840,000 after purchasing an additional 127,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,696,000 after purchasing an additional 39,706 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

