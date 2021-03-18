Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,925 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of The Toro worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Toro by 2.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,775,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Toro by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,425,000 after acquiring an additional 842,923 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Toro by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,131,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,285,000 after acquiring an additional 145,604 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in The Toro by 0.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 988,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $103,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,161 shares of company stock worth $5,182,738. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Bank of America started coverage on The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $103.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.39 and a 200-day moving average of $91.44.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.