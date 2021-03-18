Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,945 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of AtriCure worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in AtriCure by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

In related news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 14,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $896,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 24,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,447,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,263,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 241,338 shares of company stock valued at $14,616,151. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $65.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $68.00.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.