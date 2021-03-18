Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,419 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of BankUnited worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after buying an additional 38,076 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 976.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 67,791 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 12,043 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 8.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

BKU stock opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

