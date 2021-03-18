Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Innospec worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innospec by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Innospec by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Innospec by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Innospec by 25.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Innospec by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, CL King upped their target price on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

IOSP stock opened at $104.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.87. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

