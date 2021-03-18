Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vicor worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

In related news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.23, for a total transaction of $214,138.34. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $191,014.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,869.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,271 shares of company stock valued at $7,286,456 in the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $94.44 on Thursday. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $104.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.67 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.33 and a 200-day moving average of $88.15.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

