Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 143.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,496 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Grocery Outlet worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,173,000 after buying an additional 1,347,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,056,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,974,000 after purchasing an additional 305,223 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,555 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 29.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,354,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,590,000 after purchasing an additional 529,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,059,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,822,000 after purchasing an additional 86,590 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

In other news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $144,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,729.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 429,327 shares of company stock valued at $17,364,072 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

