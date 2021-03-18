Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $5.31 Million Holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,573 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 53,259 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,422,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 265,699 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,079,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 239,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, EVP Marie Taylor Leibson bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $60,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 29,975 shares of company stock valued at $336,745 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONA opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.02. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

