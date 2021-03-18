Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $5.38 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 275.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $128.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.25.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

RGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

