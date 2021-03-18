Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $7,674,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Five9 by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth $1,788,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Five9 by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Five9 by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,267,000 after acquiring an additional 64,227 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,199.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.41, for a total value of $1,004,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,548,041.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,981 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,369 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $168.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -317.84 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.69. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Five9’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

