Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $5.66 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,901,885,000 after purchasing an additional 203,737 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,452,000 after purchasing an additional 88,408 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,066,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,480,000 after purchasing an additional 78,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $194.93 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.91.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.