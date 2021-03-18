Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 154.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,731 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Cabot worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 3.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,701,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,325,000 after purchasing an additional 89,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,346 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Cabot by 1,353.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after buying an additional 518,825 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Cabot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 373,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $54.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

