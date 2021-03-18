Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,134 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.96% of Old Second Bancorp worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $77,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $321,990 over the last three months. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSBC opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.