Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $5.99 Million Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,723 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Lamar Advertising worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $99.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.92. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

