Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 360,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,773 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of iStar worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iStar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,030,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iStar by 6.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 636,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 40,935 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iStar by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,686 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in iStar by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iStar by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

STAR opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. iStar Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $18.36.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. iStar had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. iStar’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STAR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

