Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Makes New $5.63 Million Investment in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 575,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.33% of City Office REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 417.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the third quarter valued at $97,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the third quarter valued at $103,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIO shares. TheStreet raised shares of City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

CIO stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1,107.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87. City Office REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

