Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,663 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,757 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Urban Outfitters worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 25,354 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 136,573 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $1,795,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URBN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

URBN stock opened at $41.50 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -518.75, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

