Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.35% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NREF opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 1,712.96 and a quick ratio of 1,712.96. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $20.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NREF. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

