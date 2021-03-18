Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,584 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.47% of Astronics worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Astronics by 50.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 8.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics in the third quarter worth $335,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 65.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 87.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 181,029 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATRO shares. CJS Securities raised Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Astronics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Astronics Co. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.18.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.91 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

