Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,966 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 496.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

In related news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,369.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,769. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

